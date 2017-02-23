UP Polls 2017: PM Modi doing politics of hatred, his smile missing, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with party leader Sanjay Singh waves at crowd during an an election rally in support of party candidate Amita Singh in Amethi on Thursday. PTI Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with party leader Sanjay Singh waves at crowd during an an election rally in support of party candidate Amita Singh in Amethi on Thursday. PTI Photo

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on day accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to the politics of hatred in face of SP-Congress combine challenges to the BJP in the ongoing UP assembly polls. “Modi ji pehle khush the, magar gathbandhan ke bad unka chehra utar gaya hai aur ab we nafrat failane ki rajniti karne lage hain. (Prime Minister Modi happened to be happy and confident earlier, but following the Congress-SP alliance, he has begun spreading the politics of hatred,” said Rahul.

WATCH

“The smile is missing from Modiji’s face and he going about with a long face…his mood has changed…now he is back to his old ways of dividing people,” said Rahul in a series of election campaign rallies at his home turf here in Amethi, Gauriganj, Munshiganj and Jagdishpur.

“Modiji is trying to spread hate and anger among people. He goes to Bihar and spreads hatred there and does the same here in UP,” Rahul said.

“I want to tell Modiji…na Hindu banega na Musalman banega, insaan ki aulad hai insaan banega (a child here will become neither a Hindu, nor Muslim; the child of a human being will grow to be only a human being,” said Rahul.

He added he thinks Modi had nothing to tell the country as the BJP and the RSS have not given the country either Mahatma Gandhi or Sardar Patel or Bhagat Singh.

Reiterating that no amount of personal attacks by the BJP would detered him, he said stalling the development projects intitiated by the previous UPA government has pained him. Rahul promised once his party returns to power at the Centre, all the scrapped projects would be back.

“Food park…national paper mill… all will be brought back which will develop this area and give employment here,” said Rahul.

Spelling out the vision of development for the state, he stressed that the local industry and farm sector will be developed in a big way with help of bank loans and it will ameliorate the problems of the youth of the state.