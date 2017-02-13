UP Polls 2017: Patre Bhaiya, the BJP bachelor who is taking on SP veteran Shivpal Yadav

“If I get married then I won’t be able to give time to my family. Also, I might not be able to pay as much attention to the welfare of the public like I do now,” says the 33-year-old. (Youtube screengrab) “If I get married then I won’t be able to give time to my family. Also, I might not be able to pay as much attention to the welfare of the public like I do now,” says the 33-year-old. (Youtube screengrab)

He is called Patre Bhaiya and he is taking on the biggest brother in Uttar Pradesh politics. Meet Manish Yadav Patre, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate taking on Samajwadi Party veteran Shivpal Yadav in Jaswant Nagar.

Patre is not new to politics. In fact, his brother was Samajwadi Party youth icon Dalbir Yadav who was killed in 2003. Patre claims the SP chief’s family was behind his brother’s murder as they were not comfortable with his growing popularity in the party. So Patre entered politics at the age of 19 with the singular aim of defeating Shivpal to avenge his brother’s death.

And he has remained a bachelor to fulfil this aim. “If I get married then I won’t be able to give time to my family. Also, I might not be able to pay as much attention to the welfare of the public like I do now,” says the 33-year-old.

In Jaswant Nagar, it seems Patre has some wind behind his sails already. “Shivpal has never done anything for Jaswant Nagar, people were afraid of him so they used to vote for him,” claims Ram Sevak, a farmer from the constituency.

Young voters like Mukesh Pal are all praise for their ‘bhaiya’. “He lost his brother, but still he chose to fight against those people responsible.” Another student, Manish Trivedi says Patre has been solving our problems from a long time, despite the fact that he is not an MLA. “I don’t think that Shivpal should get votes, people should give Patre a chance.”

Whether he will win or lose depends on the voters, but it seems that BJP’s Manish Patre is definitely giving a tough fight to Shivpal.