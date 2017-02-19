UP polls 2017: Over Rs 110 crore cash, 18.68 lakh litres of liquor seized

Over Rs 110 crore cash and 18.68 lakh litres of liquor worth a few crores have been seized so far in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly polls are being held. The seizure has been done in the three phases out of the total of seven-phase election schedule for the state.

A record seizure of Rs 38.40 crore cash and 2.04 lakh litres of liquor (with estimated market value of Rs 5.72 crore) has been effected from the areas where polling was held for the third phase of election today, Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said here.

There were about 2.41 crore voters in 69 Assembly constituencies in the third phase.

So far, Rs 110.5 crore cash and 18.68 lakh litres of liquor has been seized in UP ever since the announcement of the polls on January 4, the officer said.

Four more phases of elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 23, 27, and on March 4 and 8.

Dev said 208 flying squads and 237 static surveillance teams were formed to ensure that cash and liquor are not used to lure voters.

“A total of 2,70,923 troublemakers were identified and various preventive actions taken against them. We apprehended wanted people also. 2,691 Non-Bailable Warrants were also executed. As many as 1,92,001 licensed weapons have been deposited,” he said.

Narcotics worth Rs 17.5 lakh has also been seized from UP, as per an Election Commission data.