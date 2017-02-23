Latest News

UP Polls 2017: Morale of jawans at all time high, says Amit Shah

Urging the voters to give an overwhelming mandate to the BJP in the UP polls, Shah said the party, on coming to power, would ban all slaughter houses in the state and take a tough stand on land mafia.

By: PTI | Maharajganj | Published:February 23, 2017 3:38 pm
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017, UP Elections 2017,UP Polls 2017, Uttar Pradesh Polls 2017, amit shah, amit shah rally, Narendra Modi government, india news, latest news Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah addressing an election campaign rally 

After the formation of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Indian Army’s morale got a massive boost and is now at an all time high, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Thursday. “Earlier indiscriminate firing used to have been initiated by Pakistan, and also ended by that country. Today, Pakistan resorts to indiscriminate firing, but the final answer is given by India,” he told an election meeting here.

“A ‘goli‘ (bullet) comes from there (Pakistan), and it is retaliated with a ‘gola‘ (artillery shell,” the BJP chief said, adding no one has any right to insult jawans.

