UP polls 2017: Modi to visit ashram known for influence among Yadavs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would on Monday visit an ashram here known for its influence among Yadavs. He will perform cow puja besides seeking blessings for its head Sadguru Sharananand. “I will not seek anything from him. Let us see what he seeks from us,” Sharananand told The Indian Express. The ashram is located on the banks of Ganga on eastern side of Varanasi and is called Saint Mat Anuyayi Math. It enjoys huge influence among Yadavs. The ashram has around 100 ashrams in India, Lahore (Pakistan) and Nepal under its umbrella. It runs Gau Shalas (cow shelters) for nearly 200 cows, a mahila ashram and some schools.

In Varanasi’s three assembly segments, there are around one lakh Yadav voters. They have traditionally voted for BJP, with some exceptions.

“In Varanasi city area, Yadavs have voting pattern opposite to other areas, where they have been staunch support base for SP,’’ said local BJP leader Ram Sunder Yadav. “Here in Varanasi city area, we have several leaders at local level in BJP and mostly Yadavs here vote for BJP.” .