UP polls 2017: Mayawati says video clip ‘fake’, slams Modi

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday questioned the authenticity of a video clip in which she is purportedly shown saying Muslim community “likes extremists”. She said it was part of a conspiracy to mislead voters. She was referring to a clip being circulated on social media, especially in west UP which has a large Muslim population. “Opposition parties are publicising comments, especially on extremism, in my real or duplicate voice, on social media so that they can mislead the Muslim community,” she said in a statement. “… I have full faith in the people of Muslim community in the state that they will not be misled by any such conspiracy.”

In the clip, Mayawati is shown purportedly saying: “Muslim samaj ke log usko zyada like karte hain jo kattarpanthi hota hai, toh kattarpanthi jo musalman hai wo chunav na jeet jaye, maine unko bola BJP ko vote transfer karo. To Meerut ke andar phir jo scheduled caste ke logon ne, Musalmanon ne toh nahi kiya wo toh kattarpanthi ko gaya, lekin mere kehne par jo scheduled caste, backward class and upper caste ka vote jo humare sath juda hua hai toh wo BJP ko humne transfer kara diya, toh kahin wo kattarpanthi jo hai chunav na jeet jaye.” (Members of Muslim community like extremists more. So to ensure that the Muslim who is an extremist does not win, I asked them to transfer votes to BJP. Then in Meerut, the votes of scheduled castes – Muslims didn’t transfer because they voted for the extremist – But I asked those scheduled castes, backward class and upper castes attached with us to transfer votes to the BJP.)

Meanwhile, Mayawati also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that he is adopted son of UP “an attempt to play with the emotions of the people which will not have any effect”. “People will punish the BJP for its failure to fulfill its promises of 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The people will not give their blessings to him. He may call the people of UP his mother-father or himself the adopted son. He may do as much drama as he wants but people will not be moved,” she said.