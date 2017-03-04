UP polls 2017: Matter in Supreme Court, government will fully cooperate in Gayatri Prajapati gangrape case, says Akhilesh

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source: ANI/Twitter) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

CHIEF MINISTER Akhilesh Yadav on Friday promised full cooperation with regard to the case of rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati as per the directions of the Supreme Court. “The matter is in the Supreme Court…The government will fully cooperate and go by its order,” Akhikesh said in response to a question at a press conference in Lucknow. When his attention was drawn to the tweet by state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya that Prajapati has been hiding in the chief minister’s house, Akhilesh asked the mediapersons to follow him with their cameras to check for themselves. The last time Prajapati was seen in public was on February 27, when he spoke to the media saying he will win with a huge margin.

Akhilesh has also campaigned for Prajapati who is contesting from Amethi.

Akhilesh attacked the Centre questioning if any work had been undertaken by it in the state. This came after the PM had alleged that there was a fixed “rate” for every work in UP — be it filing complaints, getting jobs, pension and ration cards. If the PM knows the rate, he should share with him, Akhilesh said.

The PM had also taken on Akhilesh for suggesting that ‘baba’ (Gorakhpur BJP MP Yogi Adityanath) should touch electricity wires in UP to see if there was power. To this, Akhilesh claimed: “Maine pradhan mantriji ke liye kabhi nahi kaha hoga ki wo bijli ka taar chhuein… Haan maine zaroor kaha hai PMji Ganga maiya ki kasam khayein ki hum chaubis ghante Kashi me bijli de rahe hai ki nahi (I had never asked the PM to touch electricity wires… I had asked him to swear on mother Ganga whether or not we are providing Varanasi power for 24 hours).”

Maintaining that no money has to be paid while submitting complaint and getting jobs, pension and ration cards in UP, Akhilesh said: There is an online grievance cell for filing complaints… I had also held janata darbars.” He went on to ask media to speak to youths in Meerut, Baghpat, Varanasi and Ghazipur districts whether money exchanged hands for a job in the police force. “The only had to appear for a physical test, in which youths had to run, for a job in police force,” he claimed.

He further said that pension is being directly deposited in bank accounts. “Ration cards are being prepared and there is no corruption in it,” said the CM.

Rubbishing Modi’s claim that ISI was behind the Kanpur train accident, in which 150 people had died, Akhilesh alleged: “Railway mantri batayein ki ISI wale ne patri todi thi ki unke engineer ki kami thi… ya unke vibhag ki nakami thi jiski wajah se itna bada train hadsa hua. (The Railways minister should say whether ISI was behind the cracks on tracks or it was his engineer’s failure… or it was his department’s failure that such a huge incident took place).”