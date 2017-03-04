UP polls 2017: In Modi’s Varanasi, boatmen still long for promised achche din

The Nishads take pride in their knowledge of boating, fishing and much else relating to the Ganga. Neeraj Priyadarshi The Nishads take pride in their knowledge of boating, fishing and much else relating to the Ganga. Neeraj Priyadarshi

AT VARANASI’S Nishadraj Ghat stands a temple to Nishadraj Dev who, according to legend, was a friend of Lord Ram. For lakhs of “Gangaputras” – Nishads, Kevats, Majhis, Naviks, Mallahs and Binds – it is a heritage to take pride in. “Modiji is an adopted Gangaputra but we are original residents of this land. We are as old as Varanasi itself, which is more than 1,000 years old,” says activist Virendra Nishad, whose family runs six boats on the Ganga. The Nishads also take pride in their knowledge of boating, fishing and much else relating to the Ganga. “But today, no one cares for our knowledge,” says Virendra. “The Navy should come to us to learn our techniques for diving, swimming and manufacture of boats that survive 300 years. Our boys should be employed in Jal Police,” he adds.

Their hopes had risen during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP wooed them with several promises. Three Nishad MPs, including Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, got elected. Now, those who had voted for Narendra Modi are debating whether they should vote for “Modi’s party” again.

Nishads make up for only 5 per cent of UP’s population but are significant on account of their presence in around 75 constituencies along the route of the Ganga, besides another 45 along the Yamuna.

The elderly Veerbhadra Nishad, who walks with a stick and wears a saffron BJP cap, was one of Modi’s proposers in 2014. He tries to keep up the other boatmen’s faith: “Modiji ne vaada diya hai to pura karenge.”

Vikramaditya Nishad, keeper of the temple, recalls a BJP promise yet to be fulfilled. “Between Malaviya bridge and Ramnagar fort in Varanasi, the Ganga is a tortoise reserve. We can’t fish there, or grow cucumber and watermelon on the banks because the government claims that tortoises stroll there — which nobody has seen. Police arrest us for illegal farming and fishing but, after getting bail, we resume to avoid going hungry,” he says.

He then breaks into song: “Ram se rahal tumhar yaari, Nishad, kahe gaila bhulail? (Why are you forgetting, Nishads, that you were friends of Ram?)”

More than the hurdles posed by the sanctuary, a bigger issue is recognition as a Scheduled Caste. Nishads are among 17 OBC groups that an earlier SP government had sought to include among SCs.

With that stuck in court, Nishads of Mirzapur and Varanasi hope Modi will act on it. Such faith in Modi is on display at Sujabad, a village on the bank opposite Varanasi’s ghats.

The village head, Banarasilal Nishad, belongs to the Samajwadi Party but proudly displays, on his mobile, his photo with PM Modi. “Modi is mahanayak, he knows everything, but SP is closer home and remains my party,” he explains.

In a village marked by the fish symbol on gates, inside homes and in women’s jewellery, its economy hinges on small quantities of river fish that fetch Rs 40 to 100 per kilo. The Ganga doesn’t have enough fish to sustain the “Nishad Village”, says Rambalak Nishad, father of five daughters and a son, with four of the six in school.

The pradhan says hilsa and other sea fish will return to Varanasi if the Farraka barrage lets them through. “I want to tell Modi, please don’t build dams on the Ganga in Tehri, allow fish to swim upstream from Farraka, and don’t allow filth in the Ganga,” he says.

Boating, meanwhile, has been hit by demonetisation. At Dasheshwar Ghat, Sachhelal Nishad says he gets very few tourists. Yet he claims he doesn’t mind. “Modi ne chori ka paisa nikalva diya, hume achcha laga,” he says.

“My wife got an Ujjwala gas connection. Since then, I have pasted a lotus sticker in my home.”

At Sujabad, the 8,000-odd Nishad voters went overwhelmingly with Modi in 2014. This time, says activist Narayan Nishad, the SP and the BJP will share the maximum number of votes. “Yet you won’t find five voters talking ill of Modi. Akhilesh Yadav and Modi both are doing a good job.”

Narayan, who works with various government schemes, says Modi has reached inside every Nishad home with Swachchata Abhiyan and Ujjwala gas. Sujabad got more than 300 Ujjwala kits, although Suchchelal says he doesn’t have Rs 740 to refill gas.

Rambalak Nishad, meanwhile, has got approval for a toilet subsidy under Swachchata Abhiyan, and will get Rs 12,000 if he submits photos of sink, disposal tank and ready toilet. But to build those, he first needs Rs 12,000, which he doesn’t have.

“Achche din to nahi aye, lekin bure din bhi nahi aye,” says Narayan. “Although votes in my village will be divided in this election, most villagers will vote for Modi once more in 2019, because he is good for India.”