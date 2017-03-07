UP polls 2017: In his last appeal, Modi talks jobs, empowerment for farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Khushipur, Varanasi, on Monday. Anand Singh Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Khushipur, Varanasi, on Monday. Anand Singh

ADDRESSING HIS last campaign rally in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the ruling Akhilesh government of corruption, and claimed that discrimination in recruitment processes under successive governments of the SP and BSP have ruined an entire generation of youths in the last 15 years. Candidates of the BJP and allies Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), contesting from the three rural seats in Varanasi district and from adjacent Chandauli district, were present on the dais at Monday’s rally in Khushipur village of Rohaniya Assembly segment, 25 km from Varanasi city. Modi claimed that bright and honest aspirants are denied jobs in UP, while ineligible candidates land the same jobs due to a discriminatory line followed by the state government. The SP government in Lucknow did not mend its ways even after the Allahabad High Court pulled it up on multiple occasions, he said.

Citing a news report, he said that a young woman appeared in the state PCS examination in 2015 and was declared failed in the written exam. When she checked the answer-sheet through Right to Information Act, she was found qualified in the written, he said, adding that an interview was conducted for her subsequently but she was again declared failed. Modi asked the crowd whether any person will have faith in such a government.

He said that since the state government was “looting” youths in the name of interviews, the Centre has decided against holding recruitment interviews for lower-level posts. The Centre also asked the Akhilesh Yadav government to implement a similar system of no interview in UP, but the state refused, he claimed.

Addressing agriculturalists, Modi said that UP at present has a government that is not concerned about the state’s development, and empowerment of farmers. The Akhilesh government, he said, provided insurance coverage to only 14 per cent farmers of UP under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance scheme), while up to 60 per cent farmers stand covered under the same scheme in other states.

Modi said that the state government is in slumber despite increasing incidents of rape, murder and loot, and a rising mafia clout in mining, water and education sectors. He reiterated that a BJP government will work to ensure that police personnel get due respect as government officials and as human beings.