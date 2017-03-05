UP polls 2017: In his backyard, PM Modi talks bijli, vikas & shamta

The PM pointed to burying powerlines in Varanasi to reduce transmission loss and ensure 24 hours’ supply. The PM pointed to burying powerlines in Varanasi to reduce transmission loss and ensure 24 hours’ supply.

In the fight for power in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first election rally in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday centred around “power” of a different, but important, kind: electricity. The availability of 24X7 electricity has been a hot topic in this election with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s rivals often pointing to it, or the lack of it, as a “failure”. Over the last few days, Akhilesh has often asked Modi to “swear in the name of Ganga maiyya (Ganga river)” of the state of electricity supply to Varanasi. On Saturday, the Prime Minister posed the question to his audience in Varanasi: “Yeh batayein ki Kashi mein 24 ghanten bijli milti hain ki nahin? (Tell me, is Kashi getting 24 hours electricity?)”. The crowd responded: “No”.

“Mujhe Ganga ki saugandh khane ki jaroorat hai kya? Jo roj jhooth bolte the … aaj jab woh mandir ja rahe the to bijli chali gai. Ishwar ne saboot de diya… Bhole baba ne khud parcha dikha diya (Do I have to swear in the name of Ganga?… God himself exposed the liars today),” said Modi in reference to the SP-Congress roadshow on Saturday when power supply was cut in the area where the three leader — Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Rahul Gandhi — passed through to visit the Baba Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Congress city vice-president Ravi Mishra, however, clarified that the the power supply was deliberately cut for five minutes on the route for security reasons. A live power line passed over the route, he said, and it posed a threat so power was cut for five minutes and immediately restored once the leaders’ vehicle was in the clear.

Responding to Akhilesh’s demands that the PM explain the work done in the state by the centre, Modi said that a number of projects were started in the temple town.

The PM pointed to burying powerlines in Varanasi to reduce transmission loss and ensure 24 hours’ supply. Otherwise there is 42 per cent power loss in Varanasi with lines hanging over the roads, he said.

He added the project had already covered 104 km of underground lines with an expenditure of Rs 600 crore and that 300 km of lines will be buried soon.

Modi pointed to the development of the Ring Road and widening of the road connecting Babatpur airport to Varanasi city. He said these projects were undertaken by his government. He again asked the crowd if they could “see development” here. When the crowd said “yes”, he took a dig at the chief minister: “Akhileshji ko nahin dikhta hain (Akhilesh can’t see it).”

PM accused the state government of not showing interest on implementing central schemes and not utilising its funds. “Bharat sarkar paisa deti hai. Lekin inme itni shamta bhi nahi hai ki in paison ka upyog kar hisaab de (The Centre is giving money. But the state has no capability to use this money).”

PM said that he was ashamed to say that there was not a single city from the state among the 500 that have been declared “open defecation free”.

On “Ganga maiyya”, Modi said the Centre had asked the state to issue notices to industries along Ganga river and discharging untreated effluents into it. But, he said, the state government was too busy with election calculations to care for works of public interest.

Such an attitude will keep UP backward, he added.

Wooing the people of Varanasi, Modi pointed to how he was elected to Parliament from both Varanasi and Vadodara (in Gujarat, his home state) but chose to retain his Varanasi seat, which he called the “oldest city in human history”.

He commended the people for their hardwork.

He will be in Varanasi for two more days and said it was his contribution to the ongoing elections in the state as an “ordinary BJP worker”.