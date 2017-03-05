UP polls 2017: Har-har Modi slogans in Varanasi, as PM holds roadshow, offers prayers

Narendra Modi prays at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI Narendra Modi prays at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI

Prime MINISTER Narendra Modi on Saturday led a roadshow — unofficially dubbed “janata darshan” by the party — through two Assembly segments in his Lok Sabha constituency, offered prayers at two temples towards the end of the show, and set the stage for the elections to 40 seats in the last phase of polling on March 8. In between, the journey from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) gate to Kaal Bhairav Temple was met by supporters and local leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress at two points. They shouted slogans for the alliance from the roadside, but there was no animosity or untoward incident. Modi had held a roadshow in Varanasi in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after he picked Varanasi as one of his seats. The roadshow began around 10.50 am – nearly two hours behind schedule, a delay criticised by supporters of the alliance, who claimed that it was a deliberate ploy to keep workers of the two parties from converging from Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled joint roadshow later in the afternoon.

It was completely a PM’s show, as BJP candidates from any of Varanasi’s five constituencies or other senior ministers of Modi Cabinet and top BJP leaders campaigning in the city conspicuous by their absence from the cavalcade.

Led by the Prime Minister in a black SUV, the roadshow passed through Varanasi Cantonment and Varanasi South Assembly segments.

On ground, BJP national general secretary Anil Jain, national secretary Shrikant Sharma and Varanasi mayor Ram Gopal Mohle managed the show. Calling it Modi’s “jandarshan as the local MP”, Sharma said that the PM will hold election rallies in support of the party’s candidates separately.

Modi offered floral tribute to the statue of Jan Sangh ideologue Madan Mohan Malaviya and expressed gratitude to the supporters and BJP workers gathered before beginning the journey of around 10 km.

The supporters shouted slogans of “Har Har Modi, ghar-ghar Modi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Subah Banaras, sham Banaras, Modi tere naam Banaras (Banaras in the morning, in the evening; Modi your name is Banaras)”.

As the cavalcade moved along the road bordered by tightly packed residential and commercial structures along the Ganga, supporters raised slogans of “Jai Shree Ram”.

At Bhadaini, near Assi Ghat, SP and Congress workers assembled outside the residence of Congress national general secretary Mohan Prakash waved flags of their parties as the cavalcade passed by. As they shouted slogans in support of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, Modi greeted them with a smile and a namaskar.

After the cavalcade moved on, Prakash said, “He has the right to meet his constituents as the Lok Sabha member from Varanasi, but his political visit should not be organised in the name of offering prayers at Baba Vishwanath Temple.” He alleged that the organisers had brought in many people from outside Varanasi.

Congress Varanasi city vice-president Ravi Mishra, who was also standing by the road, alleged that the roadshow was deliberately started late, and moved at a rather slow pace, so that the timing for traffic restriction could be extended and roads remained blocked for a longer period.

This will ensure Congress and SP workers will not be able to reach the Akhilesh-Rahul roadshow, which was to start from the Kachahri area.

Workers from the alliance parties assembled at nearby Shivala area, too, and waved their party flags as the PM’s vehicle moved by. Vijay Jaiswal, an SP worker, said, “We respect our PM but we want an SP-Congress alliance government in UP. We assembled here to give this message to the PM.”

At Madanpura, local resident Rashid said, “Pradhan mantri wali baat nahi lagi. Kam bheed thi (This didn’t seem like a PM’s rally. There wasn’t enough crowd). There were more people in the roadshow Modi had held before the 2014 elections.”

The roadshow took a brief pause near Kashi Vishwanath Temple as Modi went in to offer prayers, and wound up near Kaal Bhairav Temple, where he offered prayers again and rushed off to Jaunpur to address an election meeting.