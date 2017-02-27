UP Polls 2017: Fighting on two fronts, Mayawati attacks SP to try and hold base in East

BSP supporters at Mayawati’s rally in Gorakhpur BSP supporters at Mayawati’s rally in Gorakhpur

In her first rally in one of the biggest cities in eastern UP, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday trained her guns on the ruling SP, running down state government schemes while promising UP a better deal under her party. Reiterating her promise of Poorvanchal, Mayawati said “laptops and mobile phones” will not develop the state. Only “aarthik sahayata” or financial aid will allow people to spend as per their choice. She reached out to farmers, saying she would waive farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

Focusing on the poor, she said she would fix primary schools where “aap ke bachche” get “paka hua ghatiya khana” (third-rate cooked food). She said “milk, biscuits, chana, fruits and cake” will be served in schools.

With the SP aligning with the Congress and the BJP attacking the combine for being pro-Muslim, Mayawati realises that this is a difficult election, one in which she has to ensure that votes of a loyal support base remain with her.