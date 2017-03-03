UP polls 2017: Explain large sum put in your account post note ban, Election Commission asks BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati. (Files. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati. (Files. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) on Thursday sought a response from the BSP on a writ petition alleging that a large sum of money was deposited in the party’s bank account post-demonetisation. In a notice issued to BSP chief Mayawati, the EC asked the party to respond by March 15. The petition, filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, has alleged that BSP has deposited a huge amount of money in its bank account within a short period after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were banned on November 8, 2016. “You are requested to send your comments on the issue raised in the petition along with your version regarding the contributions received in cash by your party and the deposits made in the party’s accounts,” the notice issued by election expenditure unit of the EC stated.

The Enforcement Directorate, on December 26, had detected cash deposits worth over Rs 104 crore in two accounts belonging to the BSP in a branch of United Bank of India in New Delhi.

The sleuths had found that while Rs 102 crore was deposited in Rs 1,000 notes, Rs 3 crore was deposited in the old Rs 500 notes.

The BSP, meanwhile, said the EC should not “single it out” while seeking details of money deposited in its account post demonetisation and parties like the SP, the BJP and the Congress should be asked to furnish similar data.

“We will request the EC to seek similar details from all other parties, including the SP, the BJP and the Congress, and look into all matters together and not to single out the BSP alone,” BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra told PTI.

“We will give our reply within time… Everything is in order and fully as per law,” he added.