UP Polls 2017: Divyangs to get pick and drop service for voting in Kanpur

Kanpur district administration has made special arrangements for differently-abled or ‘Divyangs’ voters to exercise their franchise during the ongoing UP Assembly election. The District election office is targeting 70 per cent voting in the polls and in a bid to achieve higher voter turnout, awareness programmes are being run.

Thirty government ambulances and 1,000 e-rickshaws have been assigned to drop the differently-abled voters or ‘Divyangs’ to polling booths. After they cast votes, they will be dropped back to their homes. These vehicles will ply from 7 AM to 10 AM, according to the election office.

Two volunteers will be stationed at each of the 3,344 polling booths. Provisions of wheelchairs and tricycles will also be made at the polling booths, it stated.

There are 28,003 differently-abled voters in the district. “The returning officer of each booth have been instructed to compile a list of names, addresses and phone numbers along with the voter serial numbers of all the differently-abled voters within two days so that on election day the voters don’t face any problems,” District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.