UP Polls 2017: Delhi HC rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s plea for parole

The Delhi High Court Monday rejected jailed UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s plea to campaign in the upcoming election in Mau. Ansari, lodged in a Lucknow jail since 2005, has represented the seat four times. Ansari is an accused in over 40 criminal cases, including the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

“The right to contest the election cannot imply that the candidate gets the right to be released from jail for canvassing as a candidate for being elected,” wrote Justice Mukta Gupta in her judgment, rejecting the parole granted to Ansari by a trial court.

The high court was hearing an appeal by Election Commission against the trial court order that had allowed Ansari to go out and campaign from 7am to 8pm till March 4, when the constituency goes to polls. The trial court order was stayed by the high court next day, after Election Commission sought the parole’s cancellation.