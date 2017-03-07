UP polls 2017: Cop who was part of Gayatari Prajapati’s security team held

Chandrapal will be produced before the court on Tuesday. (Representational Image) Chandrapal will be produced before the court on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

THE LUCKNOW Police on Monday arrested head constable Chandrapal, a co-accused along with SP Minister Gayatri Prajpati and five others in case of alleged gangrape of a woman and attempt to molest her minor daughter, near Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow. This is the first arrest in the case. Chandrapal (50), who was in the security team of Prajapati, was missing since February 27 — a day before police visited the minister’s two official residences at Gautam Palli and Vidhyak Niwas on Park Road in Lucknow for investigation. Chandrapal will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Investigating Officer of the case and Alambagh police Circle Officer, Anita Singh, said that on Monday afternoon, she received information that Chandrapal had come to the Reserve Police Lines area to deposit his service pistol.

“I was told that Chandrapal, after depositing his pistol, has left. The police team arrested Chandrapal from outside the Police Lines,” said the IO, adding that during questioning, the accused denied the charge of rape.

“We would move court to proceed for further action if the other accused in the case remained absconding,” said Singh.

Chandrapal was posted with security department of the UP Police and was suspended after he was named in the case. He later went missing. An FIR against Prajapati and his six associates was lodged at Gautampalli police station in Lucknow on February 18, following a Supreme Court direction in this regard.

Meanwhile, on Monday, police conducted raids at two places in Amethi and one in Lucknow to trace Prajapati and the other accused.