UP polls 2017: ‘CM is appealing to Prajapati to surrender; under BJP government, he will be arrested’

BJP president Amit Shah during a rally in UP. (File photo) BJP president Amit Shah during a rally in UP. (File photo)

TARGETING CHIEF Minister Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly appealing to his Minister Gayatri Prajapati — absconding in a gangrape case — to surrender, BJP national president Amit Shah said in Varanasi on Friday that the Amethi MLA will be arrested immediately after BJP forms the government in UP. Prajapati, the SP candidate from Amethi — which had voted on February 27 — and his aides have been booked in a case of gangrape lodged in Lucknow.

Speaking to mediapersons in Varanasi, Shah claimed that Akhilesh, through the media, has appealed Prajapati to surrender to the police. “It is the responsibility of the government to arrest culprits in criminal cases. But the UP chief minister is helplessly appealing to Pajapati to surrender because his police cannot arrest him,” he alleged.

“The FIR in the case was registered on the directive of the Supreme Court but Prajapati continued his election canvassing. The chief minister too campained for him and Prajapati became untraceable immediately after polling ended. There could be no other example of poor law and order than this particular case,” he said.

Regarding action on Prajapati if BJP comes to power, Shah said, “BJP ki sarkar bante hi turant paataal mein se bhi unhe dhoondh kar arrest kiya jayega (The moment BJP forms the government, he would be immediately arrested from wherever he hides).” He added that ‘achche din’ will begin in UP after the formation of the BJP government on March 11.

Targeting BSP chief Mayawati for inducting jailed don Mukhtar Ansari, Shah said: “BSP leaders, in their election meetings, are promising to end gundaraj and restore law and order in UP. People are asking BSP leaders how could they meet the promises while having Mukhtar and his brother Afzal Ansari in the party.” Mukhtar is BSP candidate from Mau Sadar where polling is scheduled on Saturday.

Reiterating BJP’s stand on triple talaq, Shah said the practice was not protecting rights of Muslim women. “Triple talaq is unconstitutional and should be scrapped,” he added.