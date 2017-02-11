UP polls 2017: BJP candidate Sangeet Som’s brother detained for carrying pistol in polling booth

BJP candidate Sandeep Som. (File) BJP candidate Sandeep Som. (File)

BJP candidate Sangeet Som’s brother Gagan Som was detained by police for carrying a pistol inside a polling booth, reported news agency ANI. Sangeet Som is contesting the ongoing Assembly election from Meerut’s Sardhana constituency. The BJP candidate is one of the accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and was booked under the National Security Act for an alleged hate speech.

Voting for the first phase of elections began at 7 am on Saturday. 73 out of the total 403 constituencies in the state are going to the polls today. The constituencies going to election today are located in western Uttar Pradesh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd