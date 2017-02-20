UP Polls 2017: Akhilesh Yadav hits back at PM Modi for Blood Pressure jibe

Akhilesh said, “BJP has made the common man stand in queue for his money. Now, in the polls, people would queue up against BJP…. Pradhan mantri ji blood pressure ki baat kar raha hain.” Akhilesh said, “BJP has made the common man stand in queue for his money. Now, in the polls, people would queue up against BJP…. Pradhan mantri ji blood pressure ki baat kar raha hain.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked PM Narendra Modi over his “blood pressure” jibe, saying BJP and its leaders will have to get “blood pressure checked” after third and fourth phases of polling. With Akhilesh by his side, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi too took on Modi, urging people to make Akhilesh CM so that the “tired” PM may have less work on hands. The two were addressing a rally in Jhansi to seek votes for Congress and SP candidates from Jhansi and Babina.

Watch what else is making news:



Akhilesh said, “BJP has made the common man stand in queue for his money. Now, in the polls, people would queue up against BJP…. Pradhan mantri ji blood pressure ki baat kar raha hain. Abhi teesre or chauthe charan ka chunav khatam hone dijiye uske baad saare BJP walo ko apna blood pressure naapna padega (The PM talks of blood pressure… After the third and fourth phase, blood pressure of BJP leaders will have to be checked).”

Taking at the swipe at the PM, Rahul said, “Modi sabkuch apne aap karte hain… UP aate hain akele aate hai. Notebandi bhi akele kar dia. Ab ek vyakti itni cheezein kar raha hai to thakan to hogi na. Hum unki madat karenge aur UP me Akhilesh ko CM banayange. Taki Modi ji ko thoda kaam kam ho. Aur 2019 ke baad, woh full time relax kar sakenge (Modi does everything on his own… He comes to UP alone. He banned notes alone. If one person works so much, he would get tired. We will help Modiji and make Akhilesh CM so that he has less work. After 2019, he can relax full time).”