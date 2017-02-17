UP polls 2017: Akhilesh hits back at Modi; Congress rejects charge of murder bid on Mulayam

Reacting to a comment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday questioned him for taking SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name while mentioning an attack on him in 1984. “Modi Ji ko agar mujhe Congress se naraz hi karna tha to 84 yaad karane ki kya zaroorat thi.. wo hume Firozabad hi yaad dila dete,” said Akhilesh.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He further said in another public meeting, “I still remember the day when Congress leader and now UP Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar had defeated my wife in Firozabad parliamentary seat in 2009. All this is related to the past and this is a fresh beginning.”

He made light of the prime minister calling him “inexperienced”, saying, “They called me inexperienced, but one can ride the bicycle (SP symbol) only after falling down at least once…I have learnt to ride bicycle and that too with great speed so that neither the elephant nor the lotus can come anywhere near,” he said.

Akhilesh was addressing an election meeting in Karhal town. “Modiji said in Kannauj that by entering into an alliance with Congress, I have shown inexperience…we have done this so as to remove all doubts among people about government formation…we have done this to form government and remove communal forces,” he said.

On the “acche din” slogan, he said, “BJP people say SP could not bring acche din…this was the slogan of BJP it was never given by the Samajwadis.” “Modi cannot see my kaam (work) but karname (deeds)…I say you will get to see my karnama on the 19th when the people will vote for us once again,” he said.

Stressing that he had no doubts that “SP is not my party but that of Netaji (Mulayam)”, Akhilesh said that the path of politics is riddled with ditches. “I have taken my exam in politics…had to do what I did as per the circumstances and time,” he added.

“If Modiji wants to see my work, I will tell him to see the Agra-Lucknow Expressway…it will open his eyes…it will be remembered for long just as the GT Road is remembered even today,” the chief minister said.

Modi on Wednesday had said that “greed for power” had led Akhilesh to sit on the lap of those who attacked on his father. He was addressing a rally in Akhilesh’s wife Dimple’s Lo Sabha constituency, Kannuaj.

The Congress, meanwhile, on Thursday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that the party had made a bid on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s life, saying the word ‘murder’ was synonymous with Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

“The word ‘murder’ is synonymous with Modi and (Amit) Shah. The killing spree started with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by RSS. We are Gandhians from the core of our heart and firm believer of non-violence,” AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad told a news conference here.

He was reacting to Modi’s remark on the issue of “assassination attempt” on Mulayam in 1984 allegedly involving a Congress leader.