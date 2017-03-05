UP polls 2017: After PM Modi, Varanasi decks up for Samajwadi Party-Congress

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi along with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav in Varanasi. Express Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi along with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav in Varanasi. Express

FOR A city that seemed to be chanting “Modi-Modi” earlier in the morning, during the Prime Minister’s roadshow, it seemed to have taken only a couple of hours to change colour, as if on cue, and shout slogans of “Jai Akhilesh” by Saturday afternoon. The crowd, and the enthusiasm, that greeted UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his MP-wife Dimple Yadav and alliance partner Rahul Gandhi during their roadshow in an open-bus is being seen as a shot in the arm for the SP-Congress alliance by many supporters and local leaders. The show started at 1.40 pm from Ambedkar Chowk, at Kachhari area of the city, after Rahul and Akhilesh garlanded the statue of the Dalit icon. It wound up at Church Chowk, crossing Nadesar, Chowkaghat, Doshipura, Golgadda, Pili Kothi, Maidagin, Chowk and Godoulia on the way.

The 9-km journey covered the city’s business hubs, considered traditional influence zones of the BJP. If there was a huge response in the Muslim localities, with men and women showering flower petals from balconies and rooftops, local leaders said they were overwhelmed by the response in areas such as Bisheshwarganj and Maidagin, where PM Narendra Modi addressed a Town Hall meeting in the evening.

Akhilesh, Dimple and Rahul offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple during the journey.

Like a good show on any road in Varanasi, there was enough moments of earthy entertainment amid the chanting and cheering during the roadshow. As loudspeakers belted out the ‘alliance version’ of the song from Salman Khan-starrer Sultan – “Baby ko bass pasand Hai, UP ko yeh saath pasand hai” – a group of young body builders struck a pose in between the roadshow, their upper half bare, making people, including the CM, laugh.

A slogan on a placard read, “Vrindavan mein Krishna Kanhaiya, UP mein Akhilesh bhaiya (Krishna in Vrindaban, Akhilesh bhaiya in UP)”.

Another poster near Kaal Bhairav Temple had Akhilesh as the protagonist of the film “Bahubali”. The punch line: “Vikas ka bhuchaal hoon, main dangaion ka kaal hoon (I am a storm of development, I am a slayer of rioters).”

As the procession reached Chaukaghat, some BJP workers started waving their party flags from atop a building. The result: a mild clash between SP and BJP workers, who had set up a media centre nearby. The police stepped in immediately and brought the situation under control.

Locals said today’s gathering was much bigger than that in a roadshow by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in early August last year.

Wrapping up the six-hour-long roadshow, the UP chief minister and the Congress vice-president trained their guns on the Prime Minister in his Parliamentary constituency for what they called “unfulfilled promises”. They claimed that this “alliance of two youth leaders” will defeat the BJP in this UP election, and eventually “pack him off” to Gujarat in the next General Election.

A road of roses: During the roadshow of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi on Saturday. Neeraj Priyadarshi A road of roses: During the roadshow of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi on Saturday. Neeraj Priyadarshi

Calling the roadshow “historical”, Rahul said, “This has sent a message to Uttar Pradesh, the country, and to Modi-ji.” Launching an attack on Modi over a range of issues – from employment generation and corruption to demonetisation – he urged supporters of both parties to win at least 250 seats. Akhilesh has maintained that the alliance will win more than 300 seats.

Keeping up his Bollywood-esque jibes at the Prime Minister, the Congress leader recalled a line from the famous Amitabh Bachchan-starrer: “Don picture aapne dekhi hai, aapko yaad hai. Modi-ji picture ki baat kartein hain…Waise hi Modi-ji ke jumblebaazi ko rokna mushkil hi nahin naamumkin hai (You must have seen the film Don. There’s a line in the film that it’s not only difficult but impossible to stop Don. Similarly, to stop Modi’s rhetoric is not only difficult but impossible).”

Criticising the Prime Minister over the latter’s barbs on Rahul Gandhi for his “coconut juice” remarks in Manipur, Akhilesh told the crowd to be careful of the PM. Even if they consume mattha (curd), he told the people, the PM will say “you have consumed bhaang” – “Bachke rahna is PM se; aapne mattha piya to kah denge ki bhaang pee kar aaya hai.”

The SP leader also took a dig at the Prime Minister over what he said is a long stay in Varanasi for campaigning, and attacked him over the announcement of Kyoto-Varanasi Partner City Agreement of 2014 and the issue of Ganga cleaning.