UP polls 2017: ‘After Modi loses here, his government in Delhi won’t be same’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)

THE BJP will lose the elections and will find the going tough much before the next Lok Sabha elections come calling, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday. “Modi ka Delhi mein dil nahin lagta; UP ki zameen talaash rahein hain (Modi is disheartened in Delhi and is looking for lost ground in UP),” Akhilesh said in an interaction with The Indian Express soon after addressing an election rally here in Ghazipur district, which goes to the polls on the last day of the elections on March 8. Claiming that “Modi yeh chunaav haar rahein hai (Modi is losing this election), Akhilesh said, “The poll results will seriously impact the Modi government in New Delhi. When Modi loses this election, there will be a question mark on his capacity to deliver on his promises of development. The government at the Centre will never be the same again.”

The star campaigner for his Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh said that the country will see a “weak Modi government” once the results are declared on March 11. “The BJP will find ground slipping under its feet much before 2019,” he added.

Taking a jibe at a range of promises made by the Prime Minister, Akhilesh said, “Vadakhilafi (breaking promises) is also (a kind of) corruption. To capture and dominate TV screen time is also corruption.”

Asked about a specific issue that gives him confidence of victory, Akhilesh said, “What I have done for the people – even if 50 per cent of them vote for me, I am surely winning. I have given laptops, widows’ pension, distributed cycles, given scholarships. More than 22 lakh women’s lives have been touched through development (work of the state government). I am seeking votes on the basis of performance.”

About the SP’s main election strategy, he said, “Rajneeti main strategy nehin hoti (politics is not about strategy). It’s about seva (service).”

Asked to describe the 2017 UP elections in brief, Akhilesh immediately said, “This is an election of the youth. People with progressive views are supporting me; this election is all about people’s disillusionment with the Modi government. People are feeling hopeless that the BJP government (at the Centre) did not deliver on promises. UP ki janta ab unhe paath sikhayegi (people of UP will teach them a lesson).”

Omprakash Singh, the Samajwadi Party candidate who has represented Zamania in Vidhan Sabha on six occasions and won the Lok Sabha election once, is considered a strong candidate here. He was tourism minister in Akhilesh’s cabinet, with the BJP’s Sunita Singh seen as his main opponent.