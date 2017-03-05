UP polls 2017: 160 km away from Varanasi, 800 stay away from voting

WITH BIG leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fighting over who had given more “electricity” to Uttar Pradesh, hardly 160 km away from Varanasi, in Chakki Nauranga village of Ballia district, around 800 voters on Saturday refused to exercise their franchise. The reason: The village neither has electricity nor proper roads. The residents of the village have to cross Ganga on boat or send their children to neighbouring Bihar for studies. Chakki Nauranga comes under booth number 152 of Bairia Assembly constituency in Ballia district, which shares the border with Bihar.

“Humare saath sautele jaisa vyavhar hua hai, isi liye yahan sabne vote karne se mana kar diya. Na bijili hai, na shiksha hai, na swasthya hai, na pul hai aur na road hai (We have been treated in a step-motherly fashion. That is why everyone decided not to vote. There is no power, schools, health facilities, bridge or road),” said Renu Devi, an anganwari worker from the village and also the booth level officer.

She added that since her village falls on the other side of Ganga and has no bridge nearby, the only mode of transport is either a makeshift flyover. “This also gets flooded when the water level rises,” said Renu Devi.

Her husband Amar said the villagers have to go to Bihar to purchase daily necessities. “We send children to school in Bihar. To reach a hospital, too, we have to take the boat to Lalganj area of Ballia district,” he added.

Sources said while leaders of some parties had visited some of the villages in the region after locals announced that they would boycott the polls, some later agreed to vote. Except those in Chakki Nauranga.