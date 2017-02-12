UP polls: 2 FIRs registered, only 49% show up to vote in Noida

Despite parties making last-minute efforts to reach out to people and voters complaining that their names were missing from electoral rolls, polling day in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts took place peacefully on Saturday. Police said two FIRs were registered in Noida against candidates for violating the model code of conduct by campaigning on social media.

“At 12.05 am last night, text messages asking people to vote for SP-Congress candidate from Noida Sunil Chaudhary were sent to many. A similar message was sent by BSP candidate Ravi Kant Mishra. Permission from the EC was not sought,” Anil Pratap Singh, SHO, Noida Sector 20 police station, said.

Among the three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Noida saw the least voter turnout — 49.02 per cent. In Jewar constituency, the voting percentage stood at 66.43 while it was 62.11 per cent in Dadri. Till late Saturday, the final voting percentage in Ghaziabad district was still awaited, with the figure estimated to be around 58 per cent.

In Nithari area of Noida, 42-year-old Urmila Jha who had come to a government school to cast her vote along with her children was perplexed after she was told her name was missing from the electoral roll. “I have been voting for last 10 years and I have never faced this issue,” she said. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate N P Singh said awareness and voter enrollment campaigns had been conducted in various phases to avoid last-minute confusion.