Election verdict reveals PM Modi’s pan-India appeal: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram (File Photo) P Chidambaram (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday conceded that the BJP’s resounding success in Uttar Pradesh and the party’s electoral surge in the other states were all down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Elections today have clearly established that the Prime Minister is the most dominant figure in politics today, and that he has pan-India appeal,” the former finance minister said, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Merchants Chamber in south Mumbai.

He, however, said the electoral outcome in UP should not be considered as a referendum on demonetisation. “Then would you say that the outcome of the Punjab, Goa and Manipur polls is a rejection of demonetisation,” he said.

He also said that the UP verdict would not see the end of traditional caste-based politics.

The Congress MP further said the BJP’s UP win should allow the Centre to carry out “real” economic reform. “The PM’s party and its allies have a formidable majority in the Lok Sabha. It is also evident now that the ruling party will improve its tally in the Rajya Sabha. Clearly political conditions are present today for the ruling party to virtually pass any reform,” Chidambaram said, while recounting, “that the UPA regime did not have such numbers and yet was able to carry out some major reforms.”

Claiming that sporadic economic interventions are being confused with reforms, Chidambaram identified implementation of the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST), adoption of the direct tax code for simplification of direct tax laws, implementation of all the recommendations made by the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission, and deconstruction of the bureaucracy to enhance its delivery capacity, as the “real” reforms.