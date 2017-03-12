UP poll results 2017: Poor have put their faith in PM Modi, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah flashes victory sign during a press conference at the party headquarters after the party’s win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah flashes victory sign during a press conference at the party headquarters after the party’s win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

“The only factor for the win is the performance of the Modi government. The outcome has shown the faith of the poor in Modi,” said BJP president Amit Shah, summing up the reason for his party’s performance in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Senior BJP leaders added one more line: “The credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government’s pro-poor policies and party chief Amit Shah’s strategy.” “After Independence, for the first time, people belonging to the poor, backward community, including the Dalits, have put their trust on Prime Minister Modi. He has emerged to be one of the most favoured figures in the country; a fact not only recognised by our party, but our enemies too,” said Shah.

Both Modi and Shah have indicated that the party will focus more on the pro-poor image. “Am overjoyed that BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is gladdening,” tweeted Modi.

“Every moment of our time, everything we do is for welfare &well being of the people of India. We believe in the power of 125 crore Indians.”

The win could reduce the party’s woes in Rajya Sabha — a hurdle for pushing its legislative agenda. The BJP and its allies have 74 members in the 250-member Rajya Sabha. While the Congress has 59, the BJP has only 56. Uttar Pradesh has 31 members in the Rajya Sabha, but 10 will finish their term before 2019.