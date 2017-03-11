UP poll result 2017: BJP headed for massive victory, SP-Congress stares at defeat

In a presidential style campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the charge for the BJP. (File Photo) In a presidential style campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the charge for the BJP. (File Photo)

The BJP is headed for a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh elections as the party is likely to get over 300 seats, early trends suggested. According to leads available at 11.50 am, the party was cruising to victory in 305 seats, way ahead of halfway mark of 202 in the 403-seat state assembly. If the party comes to power, it will end decades of win drought in the state where it was reduced to a fringe player. BJP has 47 seats the the outgoing assembly. In a presidential style campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the charge for the BJP.

Fighting anti-incumbancy, Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi party and its alliance partner the Congress leading in 62 seats. In the last assembly elections, the SP alone had alone won in 224 constituencies. Former chief minister Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was trailing behind the BJP and SP-Congress with 22 seats. Keeping an eye on the Muslim vote, Mayawti had fielded 97 candidates from the community. According to PTI, the BJP had ‘garnered 40 per cent vote share in the most riveting contest seen as a gamechanger and a virtual referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and demonetisation’.

“With due respect to the exit polls, I want to say that the slogan which we gave this time that ‘ab ki baar 300 paar ’ will prove true and we are going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh with majority,” BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj told ANI.

Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal didn’t make any impact in the elections as the party failed to win a single seat.