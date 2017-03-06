Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Mayawati chides Akhilesh Yadav for ‘childish talk’ on jumbo statues

BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo) BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati Monday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for his continued attack on the elephant statues set up by her government, saying he was indulging in “childish talk”.

“Just as Mulayam Singh Yadav (a former defence minister) speaks of China at any given opportunity, his ‘babua’ (child), Akhilesh, has nothing to tell people except for patharwali sarkar,” Mayawati told a press conferencet.

“Everyone knows that the stone statue of elephant will remain in the same position…this is why I call him babua, as only a babua can say something like this. He is indulging in childish talk,” Mayawati asserted.

“Even a small kid will be able to tell this. He (Akhilesh) is the father of kids and yet talking like this,” she said.

Mayawati said people wanted to question the SP government on issues of “mafiaraj, gundaraj, jungleraj and anarchy” but instead he wanted to indulge in politics of stone.

She, however, thanked the “babua” for talking about the elephants as he was giving free publicity to her party’s election symbol.

Mayawati also raked up SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s invite to Modi and other BJP leaders to attend a family wedding function in Saifai, and alleged that SP and BJP had a tacit understanding.