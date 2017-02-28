UP police searches Gayatri Prasad Prajapati’s residence, team visits Amethi

SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati is greeted by a supporter during an election rally in Amethi on Monday. PTI photo SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati is greeted by a supporter during an election rally in Amethi on Monday. PTI photo

Acting on the Supreme Court orders, the Uttar Pradesh police Tuesday searched the official residence of cabinet Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, facing probe for his alleged role in a rape case. “A police team had gone to his official residence here. It’s part of the investigation. The minister was not found there. We have sent teams to Amethi also,” a senior police officer said.

Amethi is his assembly constituency where he was seen moving freely from one place to other to seek votes. He had also attended a public meeting with the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav campaigning for the party candidates, but he had left the stage before the chief minister arrived and sat among the audience.

49-year-old Gayatri is facing imminent arrest following an FIR lodged against him and six of his accomplices on the apex court order at Gautampalli police station in the capital on February 18 under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.