UP people to bless own daughter instead of adopted son: Mayawati on PM Narendra Modi

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to “bless only their own daughter” this time, while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal seeking blessings as the state’s “adopted son” as “drama”. Addressing a public meeting in Atarra town of Banda district, her second rally on her first day in Bundelkhand, Mayawati said Modi may “indulge in drama” by calling the people of UP his “maai baap”, but the people will not be moved. “They will not bless him. People have made up their mind to bless their own daughter,” she said, referring to herself.

The PM’s remark about being the “adopted son of UP” was seen as a counter to SP-Congress alliance’s campaign calling him an “outsider” but Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi “apne ladke”.

Mayawati said that the demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes had rendered “lakhs and crores of people jobless” and the government had not been able to furnish details of black money caught through the exercise. She said that if BJP came to power in the state, it would “either end reservation or make it ineffective”.

She claimed that opinion polls and surveys have been “deliberately” showing BSP in third place and the results will be different. “In 2007, similar surveys were released but BSP emerged with absolute majority.