UP minister Vijay Mishra sacked after he joins BSP on ticket denial

UP Minister Vijay Mishra, who had joined BSP after being denied ticket for the Assmebly polls, has been sacked from the Akhilesh Yadav government. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik sacked Mishra on the recommendations of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. A letter requesting the Governor to sack Mishra was received by Raj Bhavan Saturday, officials said Sunday. On February 16, Mishra, the Minister of State (Independent Affairs) for Religious Works, had joined BSP alleging that the ruling SP was “anti-Brahmin”.

“The SP is anti-Brahmin. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is surrounded by sycophants,” he had said while joining BSP in the presence of BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra in Lucknow. Mishra had won the 2012 state elections from Ghazipur assembly seat, but was denied a ticket from Samajwadi Party this time. SP has fielded Rajesh Kushwaha from there.