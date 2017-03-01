UP has decided to send ‘adopted son’ back to Gujarat: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo) BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo)

In a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP chief Mayawati said on Wednesday the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to send the “adopted son” back to Gujarat and hand over the reins of power to their very own daughter. She also termed the BJP as the “Bharatiya Jumla Party”. “The people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to send the adopted son back to Gujarat and give the mandate to their very own daughter,” Mayawati told an election rally at the Mandi Samiti ground in Sonebhadra. Stating that the BJP stood for “Bharatiya Jumla Party”, the former chief minister claimed that it had not honoured any of its promises such as bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh each in the bank accounts of the common people.

“He (Modi) had also promised to waive the loans of the poor, but has not honoured any of them,” she alleged, adding that when the prime minister failed to keep his promises, the currency ban was implemented “to divert the attention of the people”. Mounting an attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati said his uncle (SP leader Shivpal Yadav) was enough to set right the “babua” of the Samajwadi Party.

“Even the bhabhi (Akhilesh’s wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav) of Samajwadi Party will not be able to save the bhaiya,” she said, adding that it (SP) will need “oxygen” as soon as the results of the Assembly polls were announced. Five of the seven phases of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly election are over. The next two phases will be held on March 4 and March 8.