UP govt deprived poor of houses, didn’t respond to reminders: M Venkaiah Naidu

Talking about the Budget M Venkaiah Naidu said “More money coming into the system means more money will be available for spending on welfare measures for the poor.” (PTI Photo) Talking about the Budget M Venkaiah Naidu said “More money coming into the system means more money will be available for spending on welfare measures for the poor.” (PTI Photo)

Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday blamed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for depriving poor people from getting houses under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna’.

Naidu, who was in Lucknow, alleged the government did not respond to reminders sent by the Centre seeking a proposal for the scheme, even as a survey report stated 30.07 lakh houses were required in UP.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Achche din did not come in UP because of Akhilesh government,” he told mediapersons. Naidu said the state reported it needed only 17.59 lakh houses. Later, Urban Development Ministry sent three reminders to the state, but did not receive any proposal. “I even talked to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadavji in this regard during the foundation stone laying of the metro project in Kanpur,” Naidu said.

He alleged that the SP government does not want to see prosperity of common man, and hence did not take interest in the scheme. Smaller states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have sent proposals for 1.93 lakh and 80,000 houses respectively, claimed the minister.

Terming the SP-Congress alliance as “opportunistic” and “unethical”, Naidu said if the people wanted to remove the tag of ‘BIMARU’ from UP, they should elect BJP. BIMARU is an acronym formed from the first letters of names of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and UP. It resembles the Hindi word “bimar”, which means sick. “We will work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto — reform, perform and transform — and change the face of UP,” Naidu said.

He further said that while Centre had approved 628 urban cities in UP, SP did not convert these opportunities into results. He said the Yadav family drama was heading towards “tragedy after comedy”. “Akhilesh handed over the handle of the ‘cycle’ to Congress, but did not offer even the carrier seat to his father,” said Naidu.