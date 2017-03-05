UP Governor Ram Naik asks Akhilesh Yadav to clarify Gayatri Prajapati’s continuation as minister in cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik . Express Photo Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik . Express Photo

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav asking him to clarify Gayatri Prajapati’s continuation as minister in cabinet despite non bailable warrant issued against him. According to a PTI report, Ram Naik in his letter said, “A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Prajapati after an FIR was registered against him in rape case. Serious question of constitutional morality and dignity arise on his remaining in the cabinet.”

Prajapati, a Uttar Pradesh Minister and Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Amethi has been booked in a gangrape case on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A local court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants against Prajapati and six others wanted in an alleged gangrape of a woman and attempt to molest her minor daughter. The passport of Prajapati was also impounded and a lookout notice was issued against him.

WATCH VIDEO |UP Assembly Elections 2017: Booked In Rape Case, SP’s Gayatri Prajapati Breaks Down During Rally

A woman from Bundelkhand has alleged that Prajapati, along with Ashok Tiwari, Chandrapal, Rupesh Pintu Singh, Vikas Verma, and Ashish Shukla raped her at Prajapati’s official residence in Lucknow in 2014. According to the woman, Prajapati and others used pictures of the gangrape to blackmail her and asked her to come again. She was allegedly sexually assaulted for months. The assaults had continued until July 2016, when the attempt to rape her minor daughter was made. The woman claimed that she had lodged a complaint with the office of the Uttar Pradesh DGP in October 2016, but no action was taken. She then moved the Supreme Court, asking that an FIR be registered on her complaint.

Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Kalraj Mishra also assured that Prajapati will be arrested once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. According to a PTI report, Mishra said, “Gayatri Prajapati should have been arrested till now. He will be arrested once our party will come to power after March 11.”

To clarify his stand Prajapati dismissed all the allegations and called it a conspiracy of the BJP to win Assembly elections.

“It is a conspiracy against me. I don’t even know who the lady is. Since the government has ordered such probe, I would accept it gladly,” Prajapati told PTI.