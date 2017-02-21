WATCH: Stage collapses before Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Allahabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had a narrow escape as the stage from where they were scheduled to address a rally at Gol Park in Allahabad collapsed. On the last day of the poll campaign before the fourth phase of elections on Tuesday, both the leaders had organised a road show in the city.

Perched atop a Mercedes bus, the two were greeted by a large number of young supporters of the Congress and the state’s ruling Samajwadi Party who raised slogans like “UP ko ye saath pasand hai” (UP likes this alliance) and “Kaam bolta hai” (work speaks for itself).

#WATCH: Gol Park stage collapses, Akhilesh Yadav & Rahul Gandhi were to address from here after joint roadshow in Allahabad #UPPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/doIHdUAxE2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2017

As they headed towards the Allahabad University (AU) campus, a palpable enthusiasm was seen among the students.

Campaigning in elections for 53 assembly seats from 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which will go balloting in the fourth phase on February 23, ended on Tuesday evening. Districts in Bundelkhand region — Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur — are among those that will see polling on Thursday.

Voting will also be held in Pratapgarh, Allahabad and Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency represented by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

As many as 680 candidates are in the fray in the fourth phase of the assembly elections, including the maximum number of 26 from the Allahabad North constituency.

