Amit Shah stirs the poll pot, calls BJP rivals Kasab: Ka for Congress, Sa for SP, B for BSP

Raising the pitch on the eve of voting in Uttar Pradesh for the fourth phase of the assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday said development will elude the state “until you get rid of this Kasab”. Mentioning the name of 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab, he came up with an acronym for the BJP’s rivals.

Addressing a public meeting in Chauri Chaura assembly segment of Gorakhpur — it will vote in the fifth phase — Shah said: “Ye Uttar Pradesh ki janata is baar ke chunav mein is Kasab se mukti paa le. Main phir se bolta hun, Uttar Pradesh ki janata is baar ke chunav mein is Kasab se mukti paa le. Kasab se mera matlab kuchch aur mat nikaliyega. Kasab se mera matlab hai: KA se Congress, SA se Samajwadi Party aur B se…(BSP).”

(In this election, people of UP should get rid of Kasab. I say it again, people of UP should get rid of Kasab. Do not draw any other conclusion when I say Kasab. What I mean by Kasab is: Ka for Congress, Sa for Samajwadi Party and B for BSP)

“Until and unless Kasab is laid to rest, development and prosperity will continue to elude this state. In other words, it means that the state may have to languish further, if there is no respite from these political parties,” he said.

Targeting the ruling SP, Shah said the Akhilesh Yadav government had made UP the “No.1” state in cases of murder, rape, dacoity, kidnapping and extortion. He said every day in the state, 23 women are either raped or subjected to atrocities.

Shah told the gathering that the SP was aware that it was going to lose the elections and had, therefore, struck an alliance with the Congress. “They have accepted defeat,” he said. He took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, calling them “shehzade” who “appear on TV every day, both wearing similar clothes and smiles”.

“Do you known about the two shehzade? I will tell you… Ek se apni ma pareshan hai aur doosre se apna baap pareshan hai. Aur dono se Uttar Pradesh pareshan hai (one has troubled his mother, the other his father, and both have troubled Uttar Pradesh),” he said.

Shah said only a BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi can develop the state. He went on to describe Modi as a Purvanchali — Chauri Chaura is in Purvanchal, the eastern region of UP. Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of the Prime Minister, is also in Purvanchal. “To Modiji Purvanchal wale hain na,” he told the crowd.

