UP elections: The mood in PM Narendra Modi’s village Jayapur

Some 30 kilometres from Varanasi is Jayapur, a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Modi had said it is a privilege to be associated with the village. Jayapur today has many banks, modernised waiting stops, private school, proper toilets in house and solar electricity. Three years after Modi’s noble effort, Jayapur is facing Assembly elections. And people here feel the Modi wave will blow away the opponents. “This is Modi’s village. He is unstoppable. He will win hands down from this constituency,” said a local.

It can’t be denied that Jayapur is better off the other villages in the parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. While the rest of the villages hardly get 5-6 hours of electricity, Jayapur’s residents get as much as 12-14 hours of electricity in a day, thanks to two 25 KV solar panels installed by a private company. “Every resident of a house has been allotted 15 MW. Their requirements have been addressed. People here are happy with Modi’s work,” said Vishwanath, the Solar panel operator in Jayapur village.

However, their is range of serious infrastructure problems that exist in the village. The small village of 4,000-odd residents has certainly attracted a lot of investments thanks to its VIP tag, but at the same time it still woefully falls short on critical development indicators. “If Modi has adopted this village. Why is there no hospital in the village. They have to go to nearby village for treatment. What kind of development is this,’ said a local. It is just a jumlebaazi ki sarkar,” added another at the village tea stall.

But the gram sarpanch blames the local MLA for disruption in development projects in Jayapur. “Some of the stretch of the village have not been repaired. This is because of the dirty politics by the SP government. They do not want development of this village because the credit will be given to Modi,” said Narayan Patel, Sarpanch of Jayapur.

Jayapur falls under Sevapuri constituency of Varanasi…the local MLA here is from ruling Samajwadi Party. And that remains a point of conflict between Modi supporters and the SP loyalists over the development issue. Will the conflict continue or will it end, that will be seen on March 11.

