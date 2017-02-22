UP elections 2017: Surat BJP leader set to campaign for the party

The Surat unit of BJP will send different teams to different assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. (File) The Surat unit of BJP will send different teams to different assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. (File)

The BJP has picked a Jaunpur native in Surat, whose brother-in-law is contesting on a Congress ticket on the same seat, to campaign in the Purvanchal part of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the final phase of the assembly elections scheduled on March 4 and 8.

Three of the seven phases of the UP elections are over. Former corporator in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Yajuvendra Dubey, who also runs a small business in Surat, has been given the task to campaign for the BJP candidate in the assembly seat in his native district.

Dubey’s brother-in-law, Ajay Dubey, is contesting from Mograbad-Shahpur seat in Jaunpur district on a Congress ticket against BJP’s MLA Seema Diwedi and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Sushma Patel.

Talking to The Indian Express, Dubey said, “It is tough for me to campaign for the BJP candidate in Jaunpur district where one of the opponents is my brother-in-law. I will reach there with my team on February 25. I will know about the task assigned to me by the local body of the BJP once I reach there. We have been given the names of the people to contact. We will work hard and do door-to-door campaign. We will also spread the word about the development of Gujarat.” Surat has over lakhs of people from Uttar Pradesh. Majority of them are from Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, etc. Most of them work in the textile industries.

The Surat unit of BJP will send different teams to different assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. These teams will be led by party corportator Girijashanker Mishra, Surat city BJP councillor Dayashanker Singh and Yajuvendra Dubey.

Sources said that the Surat BJP unit had selected the names of over 100 persons from the Uttar Bhartiya cell of Surat City BJP and they all were present at the Surat BJP office on Tuesday evening. Surat City BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala and vice-president P V S Sarma assigned them the task. These teams will leave on Wednesday and will return to Surat on March 10.