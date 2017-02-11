We don’t expect anything better from Rahul Gandhi, says BJP

Prakash Javadekar (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka) Prakash Javadekar (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka)

BJP on Saturday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Prime Minister, saying the Congress leader “behaves as per his standards” and it does not expect anything better from him. At the unveiling of common minimum programme of SP-Congress alliance in Lucknow, Rahul on Saturday took a swipe at Narendra Modi for his “raincoat in bathroom” barb at Manmohan Singh, saying the Prime Minister was more interested in “peeping into bathrooms of people”.

Asked about the Congress leader’s remarks, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Everybody behaves as per his standards and BJP does not expect anything better from the Congress leader”. “SP and BSP are not options for people. Only BJP is the right alternative. Only BJP can do holistic development of the state and will win the polls with a big mandate,” he said at a press conference.

Targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav, he alleged that the state’s public service commission was embroiled in scam and there was discrimination in handing over laptops to students by the SP government. Asked about the support announced for Mayawati-led BSP by some Muslim clerics, the BJP leader downplayed it saying everybody has a right to seek votes for a leader of their choice but people take a judicious call.

He claimed BJP has maintained its “prime” position in Uttar Pradesh, which it had swept in 2014 general election. He said a BJP survey had shown that the party will win majority of the seats which went to polls today and will get a “big mandate”. He also cited the party’s win in all three graduate constituencies of the Legislative Council elections as evidence of popular support. Its results were announced today.

Referring to murder of a youth in Bijnor last night, he said law and order has been “destroyed” under the SP government. There have been 1,400 incidents of criminals attacking police personnel in the last five years and 24 police personnel were killed, he said.

Women and dalits have suffered the most, he said, adding that on an average 13 murders had occurred daily.