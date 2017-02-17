Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli: UP has its own sons, why does it need to adopt PM Modi?

Priyanka Gandhi with brother and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in Rae Bareli. Priyanka Gandhi with brother and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Rae Bareli when she said that UP doesn’t need to adopt anyone for its own development. She was referring to PM Modi’s comments that Uttar Pradesh had adopted him and that he will look after its development.

“PM had said UP has adopted him and that he will look after UP’s development. Does UP need to adopt anyone to look after its development?” Priyanka Gandhi said at the rally.

She also said that each and every youth of Uttar Pradesh can become a politician in the state and work for its development.

She joined her brother and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the rally in Rae Bareli. Priyanka, who joined the Congress campaign trail on Friday, will also accompany her brother at a rally in Hathgaon area of Fatehpur.

Party’s workers have long been demanding that Priyanka campaign across the state. Congress high command has clarified that she will restrict her campaign only to Amethi and Raebareli. In both these constituencies, Priyanka will campaign for the ten candidates of the Congress Party. It hasn’t yet been decided if she will also campaign for the Samajwadi Party candidates.

While Priyanka may have decided against a full-fledged campaign, she has been credited with doing much of the back-end work for the on-going seven-phase election.

