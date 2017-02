UP Elections 2017: Minister sacked for contesting on RLD ticket

CM Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sacked Sharda Pratap Shukla, Cabinet minister and sitting MLA from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow. Denied a ticket by Akhilesh, Shukla is contesting on a RLD ticket this time. Akhilesh has fielded his cousin Anurag Yadav from the seat. Shukla was the minister of state for Higher Education (Independent charge).

“Minister of state for higher education (Independent charge), Sharda Pratap Shukla, has been sacked by Governor Ram Naik on recommendations of CM,” a Raj Bhavan officer said.