UP elections: In Meerut, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav target PM Modi over demonetisation

Rahul came up with his own acronym of SCAM to counter Modi. He said that for him 'SCAM' stood for "Service, Courage, Ability and Modesty".

In a joint rally at the Nauchandi ground in Meerut before the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra modi over demonetisation and appealed to the people to bring the alliance to power “to check communal forces”.

In his address, Gandhi accused Modi of handing over 60 per cent of India’s wealth to only 50 families in the country. He also said that through his ill-planned demonetisation drive, Modi made people stand in long queues outside banks and ATMs to get their own hard-earned money. He added that of the people standing in the queues, no one was a rich man or a suited-booted person. “It was the poor who had to suffer,” said Gandhi.

Buoyed by the impressive gathering, Akhilesh Yadav took potshots at Modi’s acronym “SCAM”, spelt out during a speech a few days back in Meerut. Yadav said the Prime Minister should not have included the name of the BSP supremo. “He did a wrong thing by including the name of Mayawati in acronym SCAM,” he quipped.

“I guess he forgot the festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan’,” Akhilesh Yadav said in an apparent reference to the coming together of the BSP and the BJP to form a government in the past in Uttar Pradesh.

“He probably missed out on this past,” the Chief Minister said with a chuckle.

