UP elections: Hoping to reclaim lost ground, Jayant Chaudhary takes charge of RLD

Jayant Chaudhary after addressing a rally in Shikarpur on Friday. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand) Jayant Chaudhary after addressing a rally in Shikarpur on Friday. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have grabbed much attention for forging the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance that has ushered in a generational change in two often antagonistic parties. A third scion, of an important force in Uttar Pradesh politics is Jayant Chaudhary. The son of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh has been criss-crossing western Uttar Pradesh, and has almost simultaneously effected a generational change in his party.

Jayant was an MP from Mathura in 2009 and made his mark in the Lok Sabha through his speeches and participation in committees. But that was just this London School of Economics alumnus testing political waters. This time, the challenges are for real. After the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots threatened to snuff out any possibility of politics that brought the Jats and Muslims together, it has fallen upon 39-year-old Chaudhary’s shoulders to try and reconfigure politics and find space for the RLD.

Jats are said to be a significant factor in 26 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, which will vote on February 11 and 15. In 2012, RLD contested 46 seats and won nine. But in 2014, the party suffered a rout. Is it not tough to recover lost ground?

“The passage of time always helps,’’ Chaudhary told The Sunday Express in Shikarpur after a rally. “Scares heal over time and people do not want to just live in that time; they want to move on. Economic ties and social ties are still very strong.”

He said that those pushing Muzaffarnagar memories are helping his cause. “I believe that the more they talk about the same old issues, Yogi Adityanath is going around, Sangeet Som is going around, and the Thana Bhawan MLA is speaking of curfews in cities, the more they do this, people are going to look at progressive leadership. And we are providing that.” Chaudhary said that RLD has “taken together all caste equations, people from different communities and put them up as candidates”. He said that they have put up Muslims in areas most affected and that is working.

He denied any hidden understanding with the Congress, the party with which RLD had teamed up in the last elections. “It (talks) broke down. It was not approached in the right manner and perhaps their strategy was to squeeze us. We understood this at the right time and our support base, our workers, are happy for it.”

Even if the RLD does not win many seat in the region, a lot hinges on its performance. If it is able to take significant section of the Jat vote, its traditional base, which voted almost en masse for the BJP in 2014, it would have an important bearing on the eventual result.

Showing disenchantment with “notebandi” decision, Ombir, a local farmer, said, “Kisano ke saath theek nahi kiya BJP ne. Kisan line men lage, shaadi mein kharch nahi kar paaye, kayi bachchon ke to daakhle tak nahi ho sake.”

Others too chime in on the agrarian distress, which has led to low prices for crops, non-fulfilment of promises and “kisan-virodhi” steps. Another farmer added: “Several halves of agricultural fields remained unsown as the notebandi suddenly happened leaving us at a loose end.”