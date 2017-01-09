UP Elections: FIR against BJP leader for ‘luring voters’ with buffaloes, carts, blankets

BJP ticket aspirant from Kundarki constituency, Ramveer Singh, was booked on Sunday for allegedly luring voters as violation of the model code of conduct in force after the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates to the Assembly last week. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP ticket aspirant from Kundarki constituency, Ramveer Singh, was booked on Sunday for allegedly luring voters as violation of the model code of conduct in force after the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates to the Assembly last week. (Source: PTI Photo)

BJP ticket aspirant from Kundarki constituency, Ramveer Singh, was booked on Sunday for allegedly luring voters by distributing buffaloes and makeshift carts. The case has been lodged against Singh on the basis of complaint made by SP candidate from Kundarki, Hazi Rizwan. According to the complainant, this is a violation of the model code of conduct in force after the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates to the Assembly last week.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Pictures purportedly of Singh distributing buffaloes and make shift structures to people in Kundarki are doing the rounds on social media. Singh has also distributed blankets and other things of daily use to lure the voters, alleged Hazi Rizwan.

The police however has said that they will investigate the matter as this may turned out to be a case of political plotting against each-other. “An NCR has been filed against section 171 (E) and 171 (H) of model code of conduct. The FIR has been filed by SI Ratnesh Kumar for organizing public meeting without permission and luring voters,” said SHO Mudhapandey police station, Jashpal Singh, adding that more sections will be added in the complaint if the allegations turned out to be true. Ramveer Singh was not available for comment.