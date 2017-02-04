UP elections: Denied ticket by big guns, election hopefuls find second wind in smaller parties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally in Sultanpur on Tuesday. PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally in Sultanpur on Tuesday. PTI Photo

ALL IS not lost for those denied tickets this elections, with many being nominated by smaller parties like Shiv Sena, RLD and Lok Dal, which hardly have a base in the state. The result: In some areas, they are likely to give a tough fight to candidates from big guns like SP, BSP, Congress and BJP.

The family feud in the ruling Yadav family had claimed the tickets of SP’s sitting MLAs Ramveer Singh (Jasrana), Rampal Yadav (Biswan) and Asheesh Yadav (Etah). While all were nominated by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav refused them later. Now, the three would contest as Lok Dal candidates from their respective seats.

Lok Dal national president Sunil Singh said several MLAs and other prominent leaders from SP, who were denied ticket by Akhilesh, were in touch with him. “Lok Dal may contest around 300 seats. We have already declared nominees for 135 seats… Lok Dal was a national party once… This elections, it will emerge as an alternative in UP,” Singh said.

Lok Dal had fielded candidates for 90 seats in the 2012 elections. All of them lost their security deposits. It had also lost all the 76 seats it contested in the 2007 polls. In 2002, it fielded candidates on two seats and lost both. In 1985, it had won 84 seats in UP when Mulayam was elected as the Lok Dal MLA from Jaswantnagar. Five years later, it had lost recognition as a national party.

It was in 1991 when BJP’s ally Shiv Sena had won one seat, Akbarpur, in UP polls. Since then, the party has been drawing blank. It had contested 31 seats in 2012 but lost all. For this elections, it has released a list of 28 candidates — most of who were denied a ticket by BJP and other parties. Overall, it plans contest more than 200 seats this time.

“We are giving ticket to those Ram bhakts who have been insulted by BJP and other parties,” said Shiv Sena UP chief Anil Singh. The party has fielded five-time BJP MLA Ramsevak Singh Patel (Badaun), Mahesh Tiwari (Gonda Sadar) and B K Saini (Moradabad Nagar) and BSP’s Sunil Shukla (Varanasi Cantonment) and Ashish Shukla (Amethi). It also nominated Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) workers, who are contesting against BJP.

Gorakhopur BJP MP Yogi Adityanath is the chief patron of HYV and had recently sacked its state president Sunil Singh after he declared candidates against BJP. “HYV workers will seek common symbol from the Election Commission. If it was denied, they will contest on the symbol of Shiv Sena,” Anil Singh claimed, adding that Shiv Sena is also fielding candidates in Lucknow and Varanasi with a promise to build a Ram temple.

Meanwhile, RLD is fielding sitting and former MLAs of SP and other parties. A minister in the Akhilesh government, Sharda Pratap Shukla, has filed nomination from his seat Sarojini Nagar. Akhilesh had declared Shukla’s relative Anurag from the seat. SP MLAs Chandra Rawat (Mohanlalganj), Bhagwan Sharma (Debai) and his brother Mukesh Sharma (Shikarpur) would also contesting as RLD nominees.

Further, from Kairana, RLD has given a ticket to Anil Chauhan — the relative of BJP’s Kairana MP Hukum Singh. Chaudhan had switched over to RLD after BJP fielded Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka from the seat. RLD has also given ticket to former SP MLA Chandrabhadra Singh alias Sonu from Sultanpur Sadar and his brother Yashbhadra Singh alias Monu from Issauli. Both had joined BJP three years ago.

In Mathura, after SP asked him to withdraw in favour of Congress, Ashok Agrawal had filed nomination as an RLD nominee. Sitting MLA and Congress leader in the Assembly, Pradeep Mathur, is contesting from Mathura.

In 2007, RLD had contested 254 seats and won only 10. It had won nine seats in 2012 when it had contested 46 seats in alliance with Congress. Two of its senior MLAs, Dalveer Singh and Puran Prakash, in western UP are contesting as BJP candidates. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RLD had drawn a blank. This polls, it is contesting around 150 seats. “We are being strengthened with the arrival of new members… Several sitting and former MLAs have joined RLD and are contesting,” RLD state president Masood Ahmed said.