Congress to contest all 10 seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Akhilesh Yadav arrives for an election campaign in Sultanpur on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav Akhilesh Yadav arrives for an election campaign in Sultanpur on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

THREE DAYS after the SP and Congress officially announced their alliance, there is little clarity on the seat-sharing arrangement. The Congress on Tuesday declared that it would contest all 10 Assembly seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli districts. This after the SP had already declared its candidates from five of these 10 seats as part of the alliance.

“We have been working hard to regain these seats for the last five years, more so after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Thus, party workers are not ready to leave these seats to the SP, as we are confident that we stand a better chance. We told our workers today that we would contest all the 10 seats,” said Deepak Singh, Congress MLC from Amethi, who is considered close to the Gandhi family. He added that he has also tweeted the decision from his official handle.

Watch what else is in the news

Sources said workers in the constituencies felt offended when the SP declared its candidates for the five seats. They communicated the same to Priyanka Vadra, who is involved in the process of deciding tickets for Rae Bareli and Amethi — represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, respectively.

“Workers ki bhawnayein yahan panje ke nishan ke saath attached hai. Humnein yeh party high command ko bhi bataya aur workers ko bol diya ki hum yahan aur Rae Bareli mein saari seaton pe ladenge (Workers’ thoughts are attached with the ‘hand’ symbol… We conveyed this to the party high command and also informed the workers that we would contest all the seats),” said Anil Singh, Congress spokesperson in Amethi.

A large number of party workers and leaders felt that leaving five seats for the SP might make it difficult for the Congress to regain its ground in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said a senior leader.

“Earlier, after a lot of discussions, we had agreed to give three seats to the SP, including Amethi. But the SP went on to declare candidates from five seats and does not seem ready to withdraw its nominees. We may compromise on three seats at the most… otherwise we will contest all 10 seats, even if it means contesting against SP candidates,” said a senior leader from Amethi.

The SP, which has MLAs on seven of these 10 seats, has declared Gayatri Prasad Prajapati from Amethi and Rakesh Pratap Singh from Garuriganj in the district. In Rae Bareli, it has nominated Asha Kishore from Salon, Devendra Pratap Singh from Sareni and Manoj Kumar Pandey from Unchahar. All of them are currently MLAs.

There are five Assembly constituencies in Rae Bareli — Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni and Unchahar. While the Congress lost all in the 2012 polls, the SP won four. The five constituencies in Amethi are Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi. While the Congress won Tiloi and Jagdishpur, the rest went to the SP.

While polling for Bachharawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Salon and Sareni would take place in fourth phase for which nomination would start from January 30, elections would be held for Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi in the fifth phase. For this, nomination would start from February 2.