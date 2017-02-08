UP elections: BSP nominees rope in actors

The decision of calling young and popular celebrities was taken by the party cadre at local level, a party member said. The decision of calling young and popular celebrities was taken by the party cadre at local level, a party member said.

Deviating from the party’s image, which is not known to use star and celebrity power during campaigning, some of the BSP candidates have roped in Bollywood actors this time to campaign for them in UP.

Actors like Amisha Patel, Mahima Chaudhary, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are scheduled to campaign for BSP candidates from Atrauli and Chatta, ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections on February 11.

As per BSP insiders, the move to bring in celebrities is to counter the BJP, which has actor Hema Malini.

The decision of calling young and popular celebrities was taken by the party cadre at local level, a party member said.

BSP candidate from Atrauli in Aligarh has roped in Mahima Chaudhary and Sunil Shetty to woo the voters.