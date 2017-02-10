UP polls 2017: Minus + minus= minus, says Rajnath Singh on SP-Congress alliance

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo)

With just hours left for the first phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday targeted Mayawati saying that Bahujan Samajwadi Party was fighting a lost battle in the poll-bound state. He also said he has extensively toured Jat areas of the state. “There is tremendous support for us. Our opponents are only spreading rumours,” Rajnath said.

Reflecting on the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance, Rajnath took a swipe at the merger, saying “Minus + Minus is = Minus.”

The largest state of the country goes to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8. The first phase will cover western UP districts, including riot-scarred Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, where BJP had fared well in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The election will see a three-cornered contest following the tie up of SP and Congress.

