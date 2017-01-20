UP elections: BJP confident of sweeping polls despite SP-Congress alliance

(Representational image) (Representational image)

Ridiculing Samajawadi Party- Congress alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that the tie-up would not make any difference in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, adding that the saffron party would sweep the polls with full majority.

“The Samajwadi Party can form alliance with any party, but it cannot win the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. They are trying to distract the people of Uttar Pradesh. Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Singh and Akhilesh Yadav are trying to cover up the crimes of the Samajwadi Party that have been taken place during last five years. They all are united and the rift in the family was just a drama,” BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

Hussain further said that the Uttar Pradesh ruling party has encouraged crime and criminals, adding the family rift was a mere strategy to distract everyone from the crimes and scams that took place during their regime.

The BJP spokesperson further expressed confidence over sweeping assembly polls.

“They have formed an alliance with Congress which does not have the potential to get even a single vote. This alliance won’t make any difference and the storm of BJP is there in Uttar Pradesh. We will win the elections with full majority,” Hussain said.

In a latest development, the Samajwadi Party yesterday ruled out tie-up with the RLD, putting an end to the speculation of a grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision regarding the alliance was taken in a six-hour meeting held by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with senior SP leaders on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on January 17 announced an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had also confirmed that the party will lock itself in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.