UP elections: BJP brings in five poll managers with RSS roots

FIVE BJP leaders, all with RSS background, are camping in the state to campaign for the party in the UP polls beginning February 11.

Four among them are from Bihar — BJP general secretary (Organisation) Nagendra Nath, former state presidents Nand Kishore Yadav and Mangal Pandey and MLC Sanjay Mayukh. The fifth leader is Arvind Menon, the former general secretary (organisation) of Madhya Pradesh, who has now shifted to BJP’s central organisation in New Delhi.

These leaders, known to be skilled in poll management, are currently coordinating with workers and candidates.

Nagendra Nath served as the BJP’s UP general secretary (Organisation) for seven years before he was shifted to Bihar in the same capacity in February 2011 following allegations of favouritism and malpractice in distribution of tickets for the 2012 polls. However, during the 2012 elections, the party had made Nath in-charge of UP Yuva Morcha. He was tasked with training youths in RSS ideology. He had also been organisation secretary in ABVP. Some leaders had accused Nath of promoting ABVP workers in BJP while he was in UP.

This election, Nath was asked to work in Gorakhpur and Kashi regions. But citing poor health, he preferred to work in Gorakhpur, which will go to polls on March 4. When contacted, Nath said he had reached Gorakhpur three days ago and will look after election management and canvassing.

Former Bihar state president Mangal Pandey is also in the list of BJP star campaigners for constituencies going to polls on February 23 and 27. On Thursday, Pandey addressed a rally in Koraon village in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj (reserved) constituency. He had also held a meeting with leaders in Lucknow recently regarding poll strategy and campaigning. Nand Kishore Yadav, meanwhile, is camping in the BJP headquarters in Lucknow. Party insiders said he is holding meetings regarding poll preparations in Awadh region and management of poll material. He is also supervising the party’s campaign.

BJP MLC Sanjay Mayukh too is camping at the party headquarters. He has been tasked with managing activities of the media cell. Mayukh, the BJP vice-president and spokesperson in Bihar for the last nine years, said he had worked for UP BJP in Gorakhpur during the 2002 state elections, in Braj region in 2007 and Kashi region in the 2012 elections.

Arvind Menon, who had earlier served as the BJP general secretary (Organisation) in Madhya Pradesh, had shifted to Delhi last year. At present, he is managing the affairs in Kanpur. Sources said he has deputed at least one worker with a RSS background in each of the 52 constituencies in the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region for poll management.

BJP UP vice-president and in-charge of poll management, J P S Rathore, said: “Senior, experienced leaders from other states are holding meetings in districts regarding poll management. Their experience helps in campaigning and coordination.”